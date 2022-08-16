Billy Grant awarded ‘Paso Robles’ Wine Industry Person of the Year’

Grant is partner, head of business development at McPrice Myers

– William “Billy” Grant, wine salesman and tireless promoter of Paso Robles, was awarded Wine Industry Person of the Year last week at a ceremony hosted by Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA).

“In recognition of his creative and dynamic approach in promoting Paso Robles wine country,” reads the award, which was presented to Grant by Joel Peterson, executive director of the PRWCA.

Every year members of PRWCA – which represents 400+ companies including wineries, vineyards, and associated businesses – recognize one of their own who exemplifies the spirit of Paso Robles with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region.

Grant has been involved in the Paso Robles Wine Industry since 2002 when he partnered with Four Vines winery. His high-energy sales approach and business acumen helped build Four Vines to 120,000 cases per year from 8,000 cases in just six years.

In the past 20 years, Grant has served as partner, investor, consultant, and resource to wineries, vineyards, and affiliated businesses in the Paso Robles area. Affectionately known as the loudest and happiest guy in the room, Grant continues to tirelessly promote the Paso Robles wine region by increasing market reach for brands with creative and unconventional approaches.

In 2017, Grant joined McPrice Myers as a consultant and is now a partner and heads business development.

“Working with the team at McPrice Myers has been a highlight of my work in Paso. Mac, the founder and winemaker, embodies the authenticity and renegade nature of Paso Robles winemaking,” says Grant. “The state of Paso Robles is strong and I just love spreading the word from coast to coast about how Paso is producing world-class kick-ass wines!”

