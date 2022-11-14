Blood donors to receive Amazon gift card

Blood drives coming to SLO County in November

– This November, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging all eligible donors to schedule a blood donation to help ensure all patients have blood available to them in their time of need.

Fewer people donate during the Thanksgiving and winter holiday weeks than any other time of year, but every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to Vitalant. And sometimes, it requires many donors to help just one patient. For instance, recently, a 54-year-old man needed 19 lifesaving units of blood while undergoing treatment for cardiac arrest.

Blood donors with all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are critically needed. Type O is the most in-demand blood type and type O-negative is what emergency room physicians reach for because it can be transfused when there’s not time to determine a patient’s blood type. Platelets must be used within a week of transfusion and are critical to stop bleeding.

All donors who give Nov. 14-30 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card redeemable by email as a small token of thanks for helping others during an especially busy time of year. Learn more at vitalant.org/novembergiftcard.

To check eligibility and make an appointment visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). As a special thank you, when you use the Vitalant app to make and keep a donation appointment during November, you’ll be automatically entered to win one of five, $500 prepaid gift cards. Learn more at vitalant.org/app.

There is no waiting to donate after receiving an FDA-authorized Covid-19 vaccine or seasonal flu shot.

Upcoming blood drives:

Tuesday, Nov. 15, San Luis Obispo, Pacific Beach High School, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, Atascadero, Atascadero Elks Lodge, 1 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, Arroyo Grande, Calvary Chapel, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27, Paso Robles, Walmart, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

These are just a few of the blood drives taking place along the Central Coast. Donors can also give at the San Luis Obispo donation center at 4119 Broad Street.

