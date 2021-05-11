Bob Cantu’s 25th annual fundamental basketball camp returns to Paso Robles and SLO this summer

–Paso Robles native and PRHS Class of ’92 graduate Bob Cantu is returning to SLO County this summer to host his 25th Annual Bob Cantu’s Fundamental Basketball Camps, which will be held at the Paso Robles High School June 21-24 and at Mission Prep High School in SLO June 28-July 1 & July 12-15.

Cantu was a three-year varsity player at Paso Robles High School from 1989-1992 and started his basketball coaching career at Mission Prep, Cuesta College and Cal Poly. He is now entering his 25th year as a college coach. He most recently completed 3 years as Assistant Coach at University of Portland (UP). Prior to Portland, Cantu spent 3 seasons with the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP), and 12 seasons at USC as an assistant coach, associate head coach, and as interim head coach for the final 15 games of the 2012-13 season which was highlighted by wins at cross-town rival UCLA and over 11th-ranked Arizona at home.

As a collegiate coach Cantu has helped lead teams to five NCAA Tournaments and 10 postseason appearances, has recruited and/or coached 14 NBA players and five NBA First Round Draft picks, and is consistently named as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches. He brings with him his vast knowledge, experience, and basketball acumen to teach the fundamentals of the sport to boys and girls ages 4-17, who want to learn and develop basketball skills. Over the years 9,750 campers have attended since its inception.

To sign up, or for more information, visit: www.cantucamps.com or call the coach directly at (213) 725-3555.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related