Bob Cantu’s annual sports camp returns

– Paso Robles native and PRHS Class of ’92 graduate Bob Cantu, who owns Marv’s Pizza and Sports Bar, is back at it for his 28th annual Basketball Camps.

Cantu who coached at the elite levels of college basketball is back home and says he is excited to continue his popular basketball camps in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Marv’s Pizza has been in Paso Robles since 1991. It’s one of the longest current existing eateries. It’s been known in Paso Robles as one of the premier pizza restaurants in town.

Cantu was a three-year varsity player at Paso Robles High School from 1989-1992 and started his basketball coaching career at St. Rose, Mission Prep, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly. He most recently completed three years as assistant coach at the University of Portland (UP).

Prior to Portland, Cantu spent three seasons with the University of Texas – El Paso (UTEP), and 12 seasons at USC as an assistant coach, associate head coach, and interim head coach for the final 15 games of the 2012-13 season which was highlighted by wins at cross-town rival UCLA and over 11th-ranked Arizona at home and a victory at Stanford.

As a collegiate coach, Cantu has helped lead teams to five NCAA Tournaments and 10 postseason appearances, has recruited and/or coached 14 NBA players and five NBA First Round Draft picks, and was consistently named as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches.

Over the years over 10,500 campers have attended his Bob Cantu Basketball Camps in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Marv’s Pizza and Sports Bar is the official sponsor of the camps. For more information go to cantucamps.com or call the coach directly at (213) 725-3555.

Share To Social Media