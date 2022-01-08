Bob Jones Trail to temporarily close for safety improvements

There will be no access or thoroughfare for riders, runners, walkers during the project timeline

– The Bob Jones Bike Trail will be closed for about eight weeks starting Monday, Jan. 10 as the City of San Luis Obispo makes needed safety improvements.

A significant portion of the trail, from the Prado Road intersection to the Los Osos Valley Road corridor, will be an active construction site and will be closed off to the public. This closure will allow the city to reduce fire hazards and replace fencing near steep drop-offs along the trail.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we make these important safety improvements to the Bob Jones Bike Trail and surrounding areas,” said Greg Cruce, deputy director of maintenance operations for the city’s Public Works Department. “This brief closure is a temporary inconvenience that will benefit the community and users of the trail for years to come.”

Through this safety improvement project, the city will cut back vegetation to reduce fuel for potential wildfires and will secure the area for a contractor to safely and effectively remove existing split rail wood fencing along a large section of the 1.5-mile stretch of the Bob Jones Bike Trail and replace it with heavy timber fencing. The purpose is to provide a safety barrier along steep drop-offs and environmentally sensitive areas.

“We’re starting this project a little bit earlier than expected because we were fortunate enough to receive the fencing materials sooner than anticipated,” Cruce said. “We hope to finish the project quickly so community members can once again enjoy the bike trail.”

For regular project updates, follow the City of San Luis Obispo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and visit www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/parks/current-projects.

To safely accomplish this project, a temporary closure of the Bob Jones Bike Trail from the Prado intersection to Los Osos Valley Road corridor will be for approximately an 8-week period. The expected length of the closure coincides with the project timeline from Jan. 10 through March 4, 2022. This temporary closure is required to properly conduct safe clean-up and vegetation control, as well as secure the area for the contractor to safely and effectively remove existing split rail wood fencing and replace with decorative wrought-iron fencing from Prado Road along the trail to Los Osos Valley Road. This approximate 1.5-mile stretch will take an estimated 6-8 weeks, pending weather impacts, and a temporary fence and gate will be utilized to secure the construction site. There will be no access or thoroughfare for riders, runners, walkers during the project timeline.

Click here for more information.

