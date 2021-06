Body recovered at Lake Nacimiento



–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased victim at Nacimiento Lake at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities recovered the body. It has not yet been identified.

“No foul play is suspected,” said Tony Cipolla, the sheriff’s spokesman. “But it is possibly linked to a missing person case from Northern California,” he said.

No further information was available at press time.

