Bomb threat prompts shelter in place at local high school

Campus has been cleared, no device located according to sheriff’s office

– A bomb threat caused Templeton High School to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Templeton Unified School District and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The threat was made against the high school a little after noon today, according to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla.

“Deputies are on scene along with K9s and are conducting a search of the school,” Cipolla reported at 2:31 p.m., “Out of an abundance of caution, the students were evacuated onto the football field for the duration of the search,” Cipolla said.

As of 2:45, it was reported that students were released from school, allowed to pick up their belongings from classrooms and leave the school campus. Parents can now pick their children up from school. The campus has been cleared and no device was located, according to Cipolla.

