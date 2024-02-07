Bonnie Raitt coming to Paso Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Bonnie Raitt is extending the ‘Just Like That…’ tour adding another 30+ dates in the U.S. to the schedule planned for the first half of 2024. Raitt and her longtime touring band will headline concerts starting in Arizona and Southern Coast and finishing up in the Pacific Northwest throughout September in California, traveling up the West and October before heading to the Southeast and Florida in November to wind up the year.

These dates, which include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Wednesday, Sept. 18, will be supported by special guest James Hunter.

Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre date are available via Ticketmaster starting Friday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the following shows will go on fan presale Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time and will also go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via www.bonnieraitt.com.

Share To Social Media