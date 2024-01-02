Book group selection explores home renovation’s emotional impact

Library book group to discuss ‘House Lessons’ on Jan. 17

– The local library’s Book Group will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Library Conference Room to delve into the thought-provoking memoir-in-essays, “House Lessons” by Erica Bauermeister. The author chronicles the renovation of a house filled with discarded items, guiding readers on a compelling exploration of the profound impact our living spaces have on our lives.

“House Lessons” offers a personal, accessible, and literary examination of the psychology of architecture. It serves as a poignant tribute to the intimate connections formed with the homes we nurture and inhabit. The book is tailored for individuals who have experienced a deep connection with a particular residence.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the discussion, and the title is available in the library catalog.

Share To Social Media