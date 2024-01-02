Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 3, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Book group selection explores home renovation’s emotional impact 
  • Follow Us!

Book group selection explores home renovation’s emotional impact  

Posted: 6:30 am, January 2, 2024 by News Staff
Library book group to discuss 'House Lessons' on Jan. 17

Author photo from website: https://ericabauermeister.com/

Library book group to discuss ‘House Lessons’ on Jan. 17

– The local library’s Book Group will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Library Conference Room to delve into the thought-provoking memoir-in-essays, “House Lessons” by Erica Bauermeister. The author chronicles the renovation of a house filled with discarded items, guiding readers on a compelling exploration of the profound impact our living spaces have on our lives.

“House Lessons” offers a personal, accessible, and literary examination of the psychology of architecture. It serves as a poignant tribute to the intimate connections formed with the homes we nurture and inhabit. The book is tailored for individuals who have experienced a deep connection with a particular residence.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the discussion, and the title is available in the library catalog.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.