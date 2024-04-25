Boosters host online auction for Trinity Lutheran School

– Trinity Lutheran School Boosters has announced the launch of an online auction aimed at supporting Trinity Lutheran School in Paso Robles. The group will hold an online auction alongside the in-person event, “Boots & Bling Under the Wings,” scheduled for this weekend.

The online auction, open to all interested parties, will contribute to meeting fundraising goals. Bidding on items is available until Sunday, April 28 at 8 p.m. Funds raised from the auction will be utilized for athletics, enrichment activities, and other initiatives.

For those interested in participating in the online auction, visit www.auctria.events/bootsandbling2024 and click on “Online Auction.” For further information, contact Sarah Stafford, Treasurer of Trinity Lutheran School Boosters, at trinitylutheranboosters@gmail.com.

