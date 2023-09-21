Bovine Classic cycling event returning to North County

Ride offers four, mixed-surface cycling courses

– The Bovine Classic Gravel Ride is scheduled to return for its second year on Oct. 28, in Atascadero and Paso Robles. Last year’s event drew over 350 riders from 14 countries, 13 states, and 105 cities, including former WorldTour professionals Alison Tetrick and Levi Leipheimer. This year’s event, presented by Travel Paso, Visit Atascadero, and Cass Winery, will offer four course lengths. Aid stations will be available along the routes, including one at an old western saloon. The event will start and end in Atascadero’s historic downtown square, followed by a post-ride party featuring live music, beverages, wine, barbecue, and vendor shopping, as well as a podium prize ceremony.

The Bovine Classic is partnered with local charity Operation Surf to support a female veteran’s weeklong surfing camp. Registration is open, and group discounts are available. Sponsored pre-rides are scheduled for Oct. 26-27, leading to the main event on Oct. 28.

The Bovine Classic is a mixed-surface cycling event featuring four course options and a post-ride celebration. More information can be found on The Bovine Classic Gravel Ride’s website here.

