Boys and Girls Club receives matching gift for new clubhouse in Paso Robles

–Dan & Tessa Maas have announced a matching gift of $100,000 to build the new Tom Maas Boys & Girls Clubhouse in Paso Robles. Construction of the building kicked off on April 12 with a Groundbreaking Ceremony. Dan is the son of local philanthropist and businessman Tom Maas, whom the building is named for.

“This project was essential to my father,” said Dan. “He knew that the current club always had a long waiting list for members. Dad wanted to make sure that there was space for every child that wanted to attend the Boys & Girls Clubs. He knew how important it was for children to have a safe place to go after school. Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) is in the process of raising the last $750,000 required to construct the club. Tessa and I hope that our matching gift will encourage others to donate.”

The new club is a 3.5-million-dollar state-of-the-art facility that will offer life-changing programs to local children and teens by early 2022. An additional 250+ at-risk youth will have access to a hydroponic garden, culinary kitchen, art studio, and a STEM Lab. The new club site will primarily serve youth ages 6-12, allowing the organization to transition the existing Flamson Middle School club site to a teen center serving ages 13-18. The teen center will help approximately 100 teens daily. This concept will resolve some of the community’s most pressing issues related to the lack of adequate youth development programming.

The Boys and Girls Club has a capital campaign to raise the $3+ million to build the new clubhouse. They’ve raised $2.25m so far. Dan & Tessa have donated to the building but pledged an additional $100,000 to match any community donations.

Double your donation today and be part of this legacy for Paso Robles children by donating at https://bit.ly/TomMaasClubHouse. To find out more about the project, contact Alanna Andruszkiewicz at 805-623-2899 or Alanna.Andruszkiewicz@bgccentralcoast.org/For more info on BGCMCC, please call Kathryn Scott at (805) 863-2842 or via email at Kathryn.Scott@bgccentralcoast.org or visit bgccentralcoast.org.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related