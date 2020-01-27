Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast to host annual meeting & luncheon

–Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast recently announced its plans for the upcoming Annual Meeting and Luncheon scheduled on Jan. 30. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 901 N. Railroad Avenue in Santa Maria.

“We are excited about this annual tradition. We look forward to the community joining us as we recognize the people and organizations that make such a huge difference in the lives of our club members,” says Jeremy Deming, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast. “We are especially excited that Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino will be inducting our Board Officers and that our 2020 Youth of the Year will be introduced to the community.”

In addition to the Board Officer induction and Youth of The Year announcement, several awards will be distributed including The Bill Libbon Youth of the Year Scholarship Award; Jeremiah Milbank Society Inductees; and new for this year, Lifetime Giving Society Inductees. They will also be honoring their 2020 Volunteer Service Group, 2020 Community Partner of the Year, and the annual award for our 2020 MVP “Employee of the Year.”

“It is nearly impossible to express the organization’s appreciation and admiration for all of our strategic community partners, employees, donors, and volunteers, however, I can assure you that every award recipient being recognized on Jan. 30 has been an indispensable part of our Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast family,” said Jeremy Deming, CEO.

For over 54 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has been providing programs and services to over 2,500 registered children ages 6 – 18 in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Shandon. An additional 4,000 children benefit from club-sponsored sports and fine arts programming. For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, contact Jeremy Deming at (805) 354-7422 or jeremy@bgccentralcoast.org.

Share this post!

Related