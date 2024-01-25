Bradley students talk live with Spanish space company

– K-8 students of the Bradley Union School District, a small rural district about 10 miles north of Paso Robles, were recently treated to a live, interactive presentation with Yanina Hallak, CEO and Co-Founder of UARX Space Solutions located in Pontevedra, Spain.

Bradley School Principal Josh Van Norman reached out to Hallak as a result of the Letter of Intent that was signed between UARX and the City of Paso Robles for future collaboration related to the Paso Robles Spaceport project.

Hallak posted on the company’s LinkedIn page, “Thank you to Principal Van Norman for the invitation, we had so much fun talking to the kids about satellites, space, and our connection with Cal Poly and the City of Paso Robles!”

Upcoming plans for the students include a possible field trip to the Paso Robles Airport.

