Break in storms expected today, more heavy rainfall in the forecast

Season rainfall total reaches 10.81 inches

– Paso Robles measured .20” of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 10.81 inches.

Weather forecasts anticipate a break from storms today, with showers picking back up again Saturday evening and then continuing through the weekend and into next week. More than three inches of rain are expected from Saturday through Tuesday.

Residents of two homes in Heritage Ranch reported flooding early Thursday morning.

Daytime highs will continue to sit in the upper 50s to low 60s through the next week:

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

A portion of Highway 1 remains closed due to rock slides as well as the threat of rock slides and falling debris. Crews will be opening a portion of the highway today in between storms to let residents leave the closure area and re-supply.

