Brecon Estate awarded for best cabernet, best Rhone red

San Francisco International Wine Competition gives top scores to Brecon’s reserve wines

– The San Francisco International Wine Competition has awarded Brecon Estate winery top scores for their reserve wines:

2018 Brecon Estate Reserve Cabernet Adelaida 98 pts Best Cabernet

2019 Brecon Estate Haggis Basher 96 pts Best Rhone Red.

2019 Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah Gold

Damian Grindley, founding winemaker at Brecon Estate, said he is particularly proud of these accolades as it confirms his long term belief that Paso Robles wineries do not need to confine themselves to a select group of old world genres. “Paso Robles can successfully transcend these ancient lines and define its own undoubtedly extraordinary future.”

The San Francisco International Wine Competition is one of the largest and most influential wine competitions, now celebrating its 39th year.

Brecon Estate wines are small batch ferments. Each wine has an individual story to tell and is sold exclusively through their tasting room, wine club, and website. Such limited batches tend to sell out rapidly.

Very limited quantities of these wines are still available online at www.breconestate.com.

Brecon Estate is located in the Westside Hills of Paso Robles’ Adelaida District at 7450 Vineyard Drive. Open daily 11-5 by appointment, walk-ins accepted based on availability. For more information call (805) 239-2200 or email info@breconestate.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related