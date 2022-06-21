Brecon Estate wines win multiple awards in recent shows

Winery shows at Sunset International Wine Competition, California State Fair, Pacific Rim Wine Competition

– Brecon Estate Winery recently received 95+, Double Gold for all three albariño-based white wines entered in the 2022 Sunset International Wine Competition, along with top scores at the California State Fair Wine Competition and the Pacific Rim Wine

Competition.

2021 Brecon Albariño

96pts, Double Gold – Sunset International Wine Competition

95pts – California State Fair

Double Gold – Pacific Rim Wine Competition

2021 Brecon True Acacia Head

95pts, Double Gold – Sunset International Wine Competition

95pts, California State Fair

2021 Brecon Last Sandwich

95pts, Double Gold – Sunset International Wine Competition

“It’s so much harder to be consistently outstanding across multiple reviews for multiple wines than to produce one highly acclaimed wine. Considering Brecon is in a region where red wines usually eclipse the whites, it makes receiving these awards even more memorable,” says Damian Grindley, founding winemaker at Brecon Estate.

The three 95+, Double Gold wines were produced using Brecon’s signature white varietal, albariño. This includes the stainless steel Albariño, True Acacia Head Albariño, and the Last Sandwich, an albariño/viognier blend. Each wine is produced from different vineyards along the fog-bound Central Coast.

To celebrate these accomplishments, Brecon Estate has produced a discounted “Sunset Triple Winner Summer Six Pack” featuring all three of this year’s winners, available exclusively at the tasting room and on breconestate.com.

