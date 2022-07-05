BridgeWorks Coworking Space expanding

Construction started on 10 additional office spaces

– Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber has started construction on 10 additional office spaces at BridgeWorks Coworking Space. The coworking space matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities.

“We’re excited to expand this offering, originally started as a partnership between the Chamber, City of Atascadero, and Pacific Premier Bank,” said Atascadero Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Josh Cross. “It’s about bridging the gap between people and the physical office essentials they need to succeed in business.”

Amenities include 24-hour access, use of conference rooms, high-speed secure internet, secure and encrypted Wi-Fi, full-color printer, breakroom, kitchen, physical mailing address, professional workshops onsite, optional storage locker, free parking, utilities, premium coffee & filtered water, and proximity to downtown Atascadero.

Daniel Armendariz, office manager for Tidemark Financial Partners, moved into one of the original office spaces when he came to town last November. “When we compared commercial real estate costs with shared space options, BridgeWorks was a clear choice,” Armendariz says, “We have the benefit of office space in a professional environment and conference rooms, without the overhead of insurance, maintenance, and parking. A surprise bonus was being plugged into the chamber and meeting other business owners. We’ve gained new clients, too.”

Other amenities include daily desk and conference room use, as well as an address-only (“virtual”) occupancy.

People interested in reserving a space or taking a tour are encouraged to email josh@atascaderochamber.org or call the Atascadero Chamber at (805) 466-2044. Learn more at www.atascaderochamber.org/bridgeworks.

