Brothers Georges and Daniel Daou release ‘2018 Soul of a Lion’

A memorable year for cabernet sauvignon in Paso Robles, 2018 was one of the longest growing seasons on record

– Brothers Georges and Daniel Daou of Daou Vineyards have announced the release of 2018 Soul of a Lion, the crown jewel of DAOU Family Estates named in honor of their father. Exclusively sourced from the DAOU Mountain Estate situated in the premier Adelaida district of Paso Robles, Soul of a Lion will be available nationally starting in September.

“The 2018 vintage of Soul of a Lion is nothing short of a tour de force that represents the richness, elegance and balance we strive for in the Adelaida district,” says Winemaker and Co-Proprietor Daniel Daou. “2018 was a remarkable vintage for Cabernet Sauvignon that showed our vine balance to perfection. A cooling trend at the end of summer prolonged the hang time and yielded the latest harvest ever recorded on DAOU Mountain. The result is a wine of depth in every way from the dark-purple color and striking flavors to the silky balance and well-integrated tannins on the finish. 2018 Soul of a Lion is a memorable wine that will inspire us with many years of enjoyment ahead.”

Georges and Daniel Daou, brothers and co-proprietors of DAOU Family Estates, proudly celebrate Soul of a Lion as the most important wine that they make. Soul of a Lion is named for Georges and Daniel’s father, an enduring symbol of strength and courage in their lives. First released in 2010, Soul of a Lion received immediate critical acclaim and has established Paso Robles as a rising star for world-class cabernet sauvignon. The DAOU Mountain estate is situated on a 212-acre hilltop in the Adelaida district with the ideal soils, microclimate, and elevations for cabernet sauvignon.

2018 ‘Soul of a Lion’ Winemaker tasting notes

(Cabernet Sauvignon 75%, Cabernet Franc 15%, Petit Verdot 10%) 2018 Soul of a Lion aged 22 months in 100% new French oak. A dark, purple-black hue foreshadows the experience to come. Intense aromas of lilac, violet, and spice swirl amid a deep, complex bouquet. The palate bursts with prodigious flavors of blueberry, boysenberry, plum, vanilla bean and chocolate-covered cherry, all underlain by striking minerality. Silky, integrated tannins unwind into an impossibly long finish, revealing both the power and finesse of its DAOU Mountain provenance. – Winemaker Daniel Daou.

2018 vintage notes

The 2018 vintage may go down in history as the longest season yet. A good amount of rain fell on DAOU Mountain which gave to a later bud break in April. The vines were energized by the much-needed moisture, setting one of our best crops yet. The weather remained steady from spring through June when we received a long heat wave that fortunately did not affect the quality of the grapes as it occurred before the start of veraison. A cooling trend ensued for the rest of the season right after the heatwave prolonging the hanging time and the harvest to October. The result was our latest harvest ever on the mountain, reaching all the way into the third week of October. The long hang time yielded deep color and concentration with dense wines. The tannins are silky and beautifully integrated. 2018 was an exceptional vintage that gave way to powerful and balanced wines.

– Winemaker Daniel Daou

