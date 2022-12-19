‘Bubbly’ the holidays with Bianchi sparkling wine

Winery offering special promotion for the entire month of December

– Primarily composed of French Colombard grapes (closely related to Chenin Blanc), Bianchi California Sparkling is produced in the Méthod Charmat, a traditional Italian method of sparkling winemaking.

Breathe in slow and deep to surround yourself with the fresh, floral, and tropical fruit aromas of this California sparkling wine. The crisp acidity that balances this fruity delight leaves you always waiting for another sip!

The holidays are here, and Bianchi is offering a very special promotion for the entire month of December! Make your holidays sparkle with 50% off 6 bottles + for Club Members – free shipping all over the US, or 30% off 6 bottles + for Non-Members – $10 shipping all over the US.

These special savings are for pick up and online while supplies last. No code is needed! Besides wonderful wines, Bianchi offers an array of unique gifts that sure will fit someone on your list!

Be in the know with Bianchi’s offers and happening, or make a reservation to visit one of its beautiful tasting rooms through https://www.bianchiwine.com/

Bianchi Paso Robles: 3380 Branch Road Paso Robles, CA 93446

Bianchi Laguna Beach: 496 N Coast Highway Laguna Beach, CA 92651

