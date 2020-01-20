Budget discussion continues at upcoming school board meeting

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will discuss proposed additional budget cuts at their upcoming meeting, among other agenda items. To view the full agenda click here.

No action is expected on the budget item. Administration seeks direction as to which options the Board of Trustees wishes brought back for approval, which they deem worthy of further study and what questions they wish addressed. In addition, any items which they wish deleted from future consideration and identification of any items not listed they wish researched and brought back for discussion.

Meetings take place at the district office, located at 800 Niblick Road. Every meeting allows time for comments from the public. This meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

