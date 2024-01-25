Bulgarian minister of innovation visits Paso Robles

The trip’s focus was on bringing tech jobs to the Central Coast with Bulgarian tech companies seeking expansion

– Minister of Innovation and Growth for the Republic of Bulgaria Milena Stoycheva explored collaboration opportunities during her recent visit to California. The focus was on bringing tech jobs to the Central Coast with Bulgarian tech companies seeking expansion.

During her visit, the minister engaged in meetings with Dee Dee Myers from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, representatives from the Economic Development Administration, the Regional Economic Action Coalition, Cal Poly, and Paso Robles City staff.

The visit also included discussions in Paso Robles about the Paso Spaceport project. Following these discussions, Minister Stoycheva departed for Brussels, Belgium, where she is scheduled to speak at the European Space Conference this week.

In a significant development in November, Minister Stoycheva signed the Artemis Accords with NASA on behalf of Bulgaria. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first Dean of Student Affairs at the American University in Bulgaria and has an academic background that includes studying at UC Berkeley and MIT.

Share To Social Media