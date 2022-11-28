Burglary reported at Cal Poly Performing Arts Center

Authorities seeking tips, information

– The Cal Poly Police Department is seeking information and tips regarding a burglary at the Performing Arts Center on campus on the evening of Nov. 25 that resulted in the theft of more than $10,000 worth of equipment.

The crime occurred between 6:15 and 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Several microphones and a camera were stolen.

A security camera in the facility captured footage and images of the perpetrator inside the facility. Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who might have information to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.

In addition, anonymous tips can be made to San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867 or visit www.slotips.org. Community members may be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest and conviction.

The above images and video from a security camera at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly show the perpetrator.

