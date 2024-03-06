Burglary suspect apprehended in Paso Robles after chase

Suspect arrested after pursuit, search

– Authorities arrested an adult male suspect Tuesday in connection with a burglary reported earlier that day in Avila Beach, according to a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress around 3:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found a resident who had just returned home to discover an intruder inside. The suspect, whose identity is pending, absconded with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Several hours later, law enforcement officers located the suspect’s vehicle in Paso Robles and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect, however, failed to comply, prompting a brief pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle was discovered abandoned behind the Target store located in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive.

A joint effort involving deputies, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, and Paso Robles Police Department ensued as they searched the vicinity in search of the suspect. Ultimately, the individual was apprehended without resistance at a nearby fast food restaurant.

As of now, the suspect’s identity remains undisclosed, and the investigation remains ongoing. No further details were provided.

