Burglary suspect arrested in Atascadero 

Posted: 6:50 am, December 3, 2022 by News Staff

Anthony William Thomas, 20, arrested

– On Dec. 2 at 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero Police officer stopped a male walking in the 5900 block of El Camino Real near several businesses. The officer recognized the male as being wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days prior, according to police.

Anthony William Thomas, 20, was arrested on a charge of burglary and for multiple warrants. Thomas was also found in possession of suspected burglary tools. He was transported and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

 

Comments

