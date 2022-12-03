Burglary suspect arrested in Atascadero
Anthony William Thomas, 20, arrested
– On Dec. 2 at 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero Police officer stopped a male walking in the 5900 block of El Camino Real near several businesses. The officer recognized the male as being wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days prior, according to police.
Anthony William Thomas, 20, was arrested on a charge of burglary and for multiple warrants. Thomas was also found in possession of suspected burglary tools. He was transported and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.