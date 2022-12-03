Burglary suspect arrested in Atascadero

Anthony William Thomas, 20, arrested

– On Dec. 2 at 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero Police officer stopped a male walking in the 5900 block of El Camino Real near several businesses. The officer recognized the male as being wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days prior, according to police.

Anthony William Thomas, 20, was arrested on a charge of burglary and for multiple warrants. Thomas was also found in possession of suspected burglary tools. He was transported and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media