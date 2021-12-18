Businesses in Heaton Building re-open after plumbing repairs

Small leak required serious plumbing work

– After a week of underground work on sewer pipes, the Heaton Building is open again on 13th Street and Park Street. Amstrdm Coffee House, Ambiance, Cendre Wine Tasting and two upstairs apartments had no water during the work in the alley just west of the building.

A small leak left about an inch of water in the basement, which required serious plumbing work by Coast Construction. Amstrdm Coffee House closed for a week. Friday, plumbers were still working in the wine tasting room.

With big bay windows which extend over the sidewalk, the 1910-era Heaton Building looks more like San Francisco Architecture, but it creates interesting space for three small businesses. The owner realized the plumbing needed more than a “band-aid” to resolve the problem. It took a week, but the problem, which may date back one hundred years, is finally fixed. All three businesses, and the two upstairs apartments are expected to be back to normal this weekend on 13th Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related