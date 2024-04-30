Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 1, 2024
By the Sea Productions debuts ‘Lunenburg’ 

Posted: 6:07 am, April 30, 2024 by News Staff

Photo caption L-R: Tina Leonard, Tom Ammon, Bonnie DeChant.

– By the Sea Productions is set to unveil its inaugural production of the 2024 season with “Lunenburg.” Penned by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, “Lunenburg,” is set in the Nova Scotia town of the same name, where an American widow stumbles upon an unexpected inheritance.

Under the direction of Lisa Woske, the cast includes Bonnie DeChant, Tina Leonard, and Tom Ammon.

“Lunenburg” will perform on weekends from May 3 to May 19, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. The venue is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay.

Ticket reservations can be made online at bytheseaproductions.org or by calling (805) 778-3287.

 

