By the Sea Productions presenting ‘Freud’s Last Session’

Performances are this weekend only

– By the Sea Productions is presenting a staged reading of Freud’s Last Session by Mark St. Gerrmain. The show will be performed on one weekend only, this Friday and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at bytheseaproductions.org or call (805) 776-3287. The theater is located at 545 Shasta Ave. in Morro Bay.

About the show

It’s 1939 and England has just declared war on Germany.

Imagine the conversation between atheist psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and Anglican author C.S. Lewis as they exchange their divergent views on God, war, politics, religion, race, joy, sex, and music; a discussion as relevant and thought-provoking today as it would have been then.

Directed by Rhonda Crowfoot, ‘Freud’s Last Session’ features Don Gaede as Freud and Samvel Gottlieb as Lewis.

