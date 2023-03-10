CAB Collective expands board of directors

Board now consists of nine directors

– The Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC), a growing non-profit, has elected two new board members to meet demand. The organization has welcomed Caine Thompson, Managing Director of Robert Hall Winery, and Neeta Mittal, CEO of LXV Wine, to its board of directors. The PRCC board now consists of nine directors.

The PRCC 2023 Board of Directors includes:

Doug Filipponi, Owner, Ancient Peaks Winery, PRCC President and Sponsorship Chair

Maeve Pesquera, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Daou Family Estates, PRCC Vice President and Marketing Chair

Gretchen Roddick, Hope Family Wines, PRCC Treasurer, and Marketing Co-Chair

Douglas Ayers, Proprietor, Allegretto Wines, PRCC Secretary, and Sponsorship Co-Chair

Tom LeClair, Head of Hospitality, Justin Vineyards & Winery, PRCC Membership Chair

Stephen Glunz, General Manager, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, PRCC Membership Co-Chair

Neeta Mittal, CEO, LXV Wine, PRCC Membership Co-Chair

Caine Thompson, Managing Director of Robert Hall Winery, Sustainability Lead for O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, and PRCC Sustainability, Viticulture & Wine Committee Chair

“I hope to help develop research programs that forward the future well-being and health of our vineyards, our people, and our community in Paso Robles for generations to come,” Thompson of Robert Hall Winery said, “Through education, trials, and proactive strategies we want to ensure continued quality and sustainability for the region. We are excited to have multi-year trials in progress at Robert Hall that we are sharing with the community already.”

“I have been impressed by the PRCC’s focused vision and the scale of the various initiatives put together to promote the quality of Bordeaux producers in Paso Robles,” Mittal of LXV Wine added, “As a boutique producer focused primarily on direct-to-consumer sales, I look forward to bringing my passion for the region to engage our consumers with events and opportunities that capture their minds and hearts.”

“The organization’s continued growth, workload, and progress in marketing and innovation led to the decision to expand the board,” PRCC Executive Director Linda Sanpei said, “We are thrilled to welcome these two new members to the PRCC Board of Directors. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on the organization’s innovation, progress, and growth.”

Share To Social Media