Caddie from Templeton earns full college scholarship

John Arneson of Templeton will begin college this fall as an Evans Scholar

– A student who caddied at San Luis Obispo Country Club has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following an online selection interview held Dec. 20.

John Arneson of Templeton will begin college this fall as an Evans Scholar, where he plans to study history with hopes of teaching at the high school or college level. Arneson is the first caddie from San Luis Obispo Country Club to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

Arneson, who was raised by a single mother, is a senior at Templeton High School. His grandfather, a former caddie and current member at San Luis Obispo Country Club, encouraged him to start caddying.

“As a caddie, I have seen many different types of people, from CEO’s and financial advisors,” he says. “All play the same 18 holes, but the way they play them, and how they react to hardships, has taught me a lot about people.”

Evans Scholars are selected based on a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years.

“John has demonstrated excellence in the classroom, on the golf course and in his community,” said WGA Chairman Joe Desch. “We are thrilled to welcome him to what will be an exceptional class of New Scholars from across the nation.”

Evans Scholars selection meeting interviews will continue nationwide through spring. When the 2022-23 selection meeting process is complete, an estimated 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Known as one of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 1,100 caddies are enrolled at 22 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“These young students represent what our Program has been about since 1930,” said WGA President and CEO John Kaczkowski. “We are proud to welcome our new recipients to the Evans Scholars family.”

Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by nearly 36,000 supporters across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the penultimate PGA Tour Playoff event in the PGA Tour’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation. In 2023, the BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, from Aug. 17-20.

To learn more about the WGA and ESF, visit wgaesf.org.

Share To Social Media