Cake to perform in Paso Robles 

– Cake, the Sacramento-based band that continues to maintain a wealth of originality, is confirmed to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Thursday, July 11. Special guest, Ukrainian folk music quartet, Dakha Brakha, will open. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m.

Formed as a response to grunge, Cake has carved out its own niche with its democratic processes, self-reliance, and inventive music. The band handles all aspects of their music production, from writing and arranging to performing and engineering. Their solar-powered studio in Sacramento even generates surplus power, causing the electrical meter to run in reverse. Cake’s latest album, “Showroom of Compassion,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and was praised as “deadpan brilliance” by The New Yorker Magazine.

While their music effortlessly blends various genres and influences, Cake maintains a distinct sound and vision unlike any other. Currently, the band is working on their ninth album, scheduled for release in autumn 2024. Additionally, fans can anticipate a limited edition “Live from Folsom” album to be released in summer 2024.

