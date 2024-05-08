Cal Fire hosting wildfire preparedness event today at airport

Live-streamed meeting to discuss wildfire preparedness, role of partnerships in mitigating fire risks

– Wildfire Preparedness Week takes center stage in Paso Robles as Cal Fire, in collaboration with various partner agencies, leads efforts to bolster awareness and readiness for the upcoming wildfire season.

Scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m., the event at Paso Robles Airbase will serve as a focal point for discussions on wildfire preparedness and the role of partnerships in mitigating fire risks. Local, state, and federal officials, including representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, California Military Department, California Conservation Corps, California Highway Patrol, and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, will address these issues.

Throughout the week, Cal Fire and its partners will host statewide events aimed at highlighting proactive measures taken by public safety organizations to reduce wildfire risks. Discussions will focus on fuel reduction, vegetation management projects, and strategies for public preparedness, such as home hardening and creating defensible space.

With San Luis Obispo County’s diverse landscape comprising over 73% privately owned land, alongside areas managed by federal and state agencies, the event will underscore the necessity of comprehensive wildfire preparedness efforts. Specifically, this year’s focus will be on how Cal Fire and its local partners align with the California Strategic Fire Plan to safeguard lives, property, and natural resources from the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

The event at Paso Robles Airbase, to be live-streamed, will feature visual highlights including Cal Fire and partner aviation assets, as well as other fire suppression and fuels reduction equipment. Speakers will highlight the role of partnerships in fortifying San Luis Obispo County against the destructive impacts of large-scale wildfires.

For those seeking further information on wildfire safety and preparedness, resources are available at www.ReadyForWildfire.org. Additionally, Cal Fire urges Californians to utilize the Ready for Wildfire web-based app, providing local alerts, preparedness checklists, evacuation plans, and other vital resources, downloadable for free at https://plan.readyforwildfire.org/.

