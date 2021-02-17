Cal Fire SLO announces appointment of Chief Eddy Moore

–Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter today announced the appointment of Chief Eddy Moore as unit chief for the San Luis Obispo Unit, effective March 2. Chief Moore will oversee the Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit, San Luis Obispo County Fire, and the City of Pismo Beach fire departments.

Chief Moore began his career in 1993, as a Firefighter I in the San Diego Unit. In 1999 Chief Moore promoted to a permanent Firefighter II in the Riverside Unit working in the Corona Battalion. In 2001, he promoted to permanent Fire Apparatus Engineer in the San Diego Unit working in the Campo Battalion.

In 2006, Chief Moore transferred back to the Riverside Unit assigned to the Coves Battalion and then promoted to fire captain in 2008 where he was assigned to Rancho Mirage Station 50. In 2012, Chief Moore transferred to the San Benito-Monterey Unit to work in the Fire Protection and Planning Bureau, serving in the communities of Cypress, Carmel-Highlands, and Pebble Beach.

In 2013, Chief Moore promoted to battalion chief in the San-Mateo Santa Cruz unit, overseeing the Felton Battalion and San Mateo Division. In 2015, Chief Moore transferred back to the Riverside Unit and was assigned to the Desert Hot Springs Battalion. In 2017, he was promoted to assistant chief in the Riverside Unit overseeing the West Desert Division. Chief Moore was promoted to deputy chief of operations in 2018 where he managed the Eastern Operational area in the Riverside Unit. In November of 2020, Chief Moore was assigned to the Technical Services Program, Southern Region.

Chief Moore has been assigned to Incident Management Teams (IMT) since 2008 and is currently the Incident Commander on Cal Fire IMT 4. Eddy is also committed to department training and was the cadre lead for Supervision 4 and served on the Incident Management 3 cadre. Chief Moore is currently part of the C-400 and Incident Commander cadres.

Chief Moore is a member on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), where he holds a secret-level security clearance.

Chief Moore also participated in development of the new leadership curriculum, “Leadership II” and has completed Supervision 5. He is currently completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Services Management through the Union Institute & University. Eddy is married to his wife Jennypher, together they have two children, Isabella, 10, and Aiden, 8.

“Please join me in congratulating Chief Eddy Moore on his new assignment,” said Chief Thom Porter.

