Cal Poly cheese takes first place in specialty dairy competition

More than 100 competitors were present to exhibit a variety of dairy products, including milk, ice cream, cheeses, and butter

– The Cal Poly Creamery’s Triple Peak brie, a student-produced cheese that was added to the lineup in 2020, took the first-place title in the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge’s (NAIDC) “Best of Dairy Challenge” competition.

Two Cal Poly agricultural science students, third-year Teddy Lopez of Wilton, California, and fourth-year Ryan Nunes, of Grover Beach, presented the soft cow’s milk triple cream cheese at the national competition, which was held from March 30 to April 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Best of Dairy Challenge, which took place during the NAIDC’s annual national contest, was a new addition to the competition. More than 100 competitors were present to exhibit a variety of dairy products, including milk, ice cream, cheeses, and butter.

Each competitor was allowed one submission into the challenge. Cal Poly’s Triple Peak Brie cheese was submitted under the “soft cheese” category, with 30 other competing products, and garnered 200 voters — more than any of the other submissions.

“The Cal Poly Creamery takes pride in its quality of cheese, but even more so the story we represent,” Lopez said. “From start to finish, we know the story of our product. We know the faces of the process — all Cal Poly students.

“Our team works hard to ensure our customers receive the quality they deserve. The accomplishments of our students and products are a result of Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing education.”

While at the event, Lopez and Nunes were also able to volunteer and help facilitate a dairy tour, gaining insight into a New York dairy and learning more about differing agricultural methods.

The NAIDC aims to “develop tomorrow’s dairy leaders and enhance progress of the dairy industry by providing education, communication and networking among students, producers, and agribusiness and university personnel.” The organization hosts regional competitions throughout the year.

Cal Poly Creamery dairy products, including the Triple Peak Brie, are sold throughout San Luis Obispo County, including at California Fresh Market, Avila Valley Barn, and Spencer’s Fresh Market, among other locations. Products are also available at the weekly Ice Cream Drive-Thru at the Dairy Unit on Mt. Bishop Road (No. 18A) on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about Cal Poly Creamery and to view student-made products, visit calpolycreamery.com.

