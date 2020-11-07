Cal Poly choirs to present annual ‘Holiday Kaleidoscope’ Dec. 6

–The Cal Poly Choirs will present the fourth annual — and first virtual — “Holiday Kaleidoscope” at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 6.

A variety of virtual choir presentations will be featured, with special guest appearances by the Valencia High School Choirs and Canzona Women’s Ensemble, among others.

“Virtual choirs are created through audio engineering of individual recordings made by singers, combined to form a unified choral sound,” said Scott Glysson, Cal Poly director of choral activities.

All four Cal Poly choral ensembles will perform: PolyPhonics, the Women’s Chorus, Chamber Choir, and University Singers. The Valencia High School Choirs will be directed by Cal Poly alumna Christine Tavares-Mocha (Music, ’01). The four university choirs and the guest choirs will each perform a few short selections of repertoire, and the groups will unite for some works as well.

The University Singers will perform works by Eric Whitacre and Ysae Barnwell; the Women’s Chorus and Canzona will sing a composition by Rosephanye Powell and works by David Childs; PolyPhonics will perform Anton Bruckner’s celebrated “Virga Jesse,” as well as the West Coast premiere of Jocelyn Hagen’s “Let Your Heart Speak Music;” and the Chamber Choir will provide some comedic relief, as well as present a mass setting by the legendary composer Giovanni Palestrina.

The concert will close with a special setting of the traditional carol “Silent Night.”

Paul Woodring is the accompanist for the Cal Poly choirs, which are conducted by Glysson.

Those who attend the concert are invited to a post-concert talk and will be able to interact with students and Glysson.

Tickets to the concert are $10. A $15 backstage pass ticket includes both the concert and the post-concert session. Tickets are sold through FeelitLive.

For more information, visit the Music Department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call (805) 756-2406.

