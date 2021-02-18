Cal Poly choirs to present ‘Breathe in Hope’ virtual concert March 13 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 18, 2021
–The Cal Poly Choirs will present “Breathe in Hope,” a virtual winter concert that will feature a variety of selections on the theme of perseverance and hope, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.

PolyPhonics will perform music by Camille Saint-Saëns and influential African American composer Adolphus Hailstork. The University Singers will present music by André Thomas, plus Ernst Toch’s celebrated “Geographical Fugue.”

Dale Trumbore’s “Breathe in Hope” will be performed by the Cal Poly Women’s Chorus. The piece is based on a Facebook post in response to the killing of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling.

The Cal Poly Chamber Choir will present a special mass with movements from a variety of Renaissance composers that showcase the development of the genres in that period. Scott Glysson conducts the Cal Poly Choirs, which are accompanied by Paul Woodring.

Tickets to the virtual event are $10 and can be purchased online from the Performing Arts Center. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805) 756-4849 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the music department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call (805) 756-2406.



