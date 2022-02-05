Cal Poly College of Liberal Arts hosting ‘Social Justice Teach In’

Event will feature over 40 virtual and in-person talks, workshops

– Cal Poly’s College of Liberal Arts will host the sixth annual “Social Justice Teach In” on Feb. 17, featuring over 40 virtual and in-person talks and workshops centered around social justice and equity. Presenters include students, staff, faculty, and community leaders, representing, “the diverse voices needed to foster diversity of thought and create a just society for all.”

Attendees can register for sessions across a wide range of topics, including: “Strategies to Combat Systemic Racism and Microaggressions in SLO County,” “Health Inequities and the COVID-19 Pandemic” and “Standing in the Gap: How Faith Shapes LGBTQ Identity and Political Development.” Four are focused on specific topics to help attendees identify sessions that best match their interests: “Equity-Minded Education,” “Self-Care and Community Well-Being,” “Art and Creative Efforts,” and “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and STEM.”

The Teach In will culminate in a keynote session from Christine Wong Yap titled “How I Keep Looking Up: Art and the Social Practice of Belonging and Resilience” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wong Yap is a visual artist and social practitioner working in community engagement, drawing, printmaking, publishing, and public art. She partners with organizations to conduct participatory research projects to explore dimensions of psychological well-being such as belonging, resilience, interdependence, and collaboration.

These events will comply with all mandatory requirements and mitigation measures during the COVID-19 pandemic by following state, local, and campus safety guidelines, which are subject to change based on current public health conditions. Cal Poly requires all students, employees, and visitors accessing any indoor facility on campus to wear a face covering, regardless of their vaccination status.

Learn more about the sessions and register: https://cla.calpoly.edu/teach-in

