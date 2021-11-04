Cal Poly launches campus shuttle program

Shuttle will be a free evening service for students and employees

– Cal Poly community members in need of a ride across campus have a new option: Mustang Shuttle, a free convenience shuttle service that gives students and employees a ride on campus in the evenings.

“We are pleased to offer this service to help our campus community members access different parts of campus a little more easily, especially after dark,” said Marlene Cramer, director of the university’s Transportation and Parking Services. “This is part of our continual effort to improve services and access around campus.”

Transportation and Parking Services partnered with SLO Safe Ride to provide shuttle service seven days a week. The service launched Monday, Nov. 1.

Mustang Shuttle follows a scheduled route with seven stops throughout campus. To encourage students to congregate and wait for the shuttle in a more populated area, two of the stop locations will be drop-off only.

The stops include:

– Kennedy Library (pickup and drop-off)

– Poly Canyon Village: two stops; one at Foxen (drop-off only), the second at Aliso (pickup and drop-off)

– Cerro Vista: two stops; the first at San Luis (pickup and drop-off), the second at Islay (drop-off only)

– University Union (pickup and drop-off)

– Performing Arts Center (pickup and drop-off)

The route will be covered by two shuttles running 10 minutes apart, providing service roughly every 10 minutes. To ensure that every Mustang can use the service, one of the shuttles is accessible to those with disabilities.

The shuttle service will start at 7 p.m., with the last pickup leaving the library at 11:40 p.m. before making all seven stops by midnight.

Riders must show a Cal Poly ID when boarding. Mustang Shuttle does not run during academic holidays or breaks. More information on the Mustang Shuttle route can be found at https://afd.calpoly.edu/parking/safetyprograms/.

