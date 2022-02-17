Cal Poly logging team takes first place in timbersports competition

This was Cal Poly’s first competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

– The Cal Poly Loggers, an intercollegiate team of male and female students involved in traditional forestry field skills, recently won first place at the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference and Exhibition in Anderson, California. In addition, Kelly Schwenger, a second-year forest and fire sciences major, earned top women’s competitor at the event.

Seven teams representing four western states competed in traditional timber sports Feb. 10-12. This was Cal Poly’s first competition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Students competed in events including underhand chopping, single bucking, double bucking, jack and jill, stock saw, choker setting, axe throw and speed axe.

The Cal Poly logging team, advised by Professor Samantha Gill and assisted by Walter Ruzzo (Natural Resources Management, ’78), competed against teams from Oregon State University; California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt; University of Nevada Reno; U.C. Berkeley; Shasta College; and Northern Arizona University.

The Cal Poly team includes Schwenger, from Esparto, Calif.; fourth-year forestry and natural resources majors Dustin Morgan from Susanville, Calif.; Austin Law from San Luis Obispo; Mark Inman from Springville, Calif.; Owen Purcell from San Luis Obispo; Mary Cizin from Hilt, Calif.; and Teoman Dogan from Ladera Ranch, Calif.; fourth-year architectural engineering major Emmett Huggins from Seattle, Wash.; first-year forest and fire sciences major Gregory Crook from Sonora, Calif.; fourth-year business administration major Nate Mirizzi of San Jose; fourth-year animal science major Helen Dubee of San Luis Obispo: second-year forestry and natural resources major Kai Hansen of North Fork, Calif.; and Cal Poly alumna Nikki Bright (Environmental Management and Protection, ’21). (The name of the forestry and fire sciences major changed with the 2021 cohort; it was previously forestry and natural resources.)

“I am proud of the team’s hard work to earn the championship title and the outstanding way they represented Cal Poly,” said Ruzzo, who was recently named the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences honored alumnus and serves on the Natural Resources Management and Environmental Sciences Department’s advisory council.

