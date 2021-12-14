Cal Poly names new vice president for strategic enrollment management

Terrance Harris selected to fill the interim position permanently following a nationwide search

– Cal Poly announced this week that Terrance Harris, currently serving as interim vice president for strategic enrollment management at the university, has been selected to fill the position permanently following a nationwide search.

“Terrance has been an incredible member of our community as a student, an advisor, a mentor and a leader. He truly embodies Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing philosophy,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. “His leadership will be crucial in our continued efforts to make sure we are bringing students to Cal Poly and supporting them throughout their college career so they can be ‘Ready Day One.’”

Harris has served as interim vice president since June 2021. In this role, he sets the strategic vision for the division, collaborates with university partners on short- and long-term enrollment goals, and leads the development of strategies and practices that leverage financial aid awards. He also leads the creation of marketing and communication campaigns designed to attract and yield prospective students.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with Terrance and our colleagues in Strategic Enrollment Management,” said Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, Cal Poly’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “His expertise and experience at Cal Poly have benefitted the university for years, and I am confident in the leadership that he will provide for the division and his willingness to partner across campus.”

Previously, Harris served as assistant vice provost for admissions and enrollment development. In this position, he facilitated the Cal Poly admissions process and collaborated on efforts to establish strategies of enrollment management for the campus. In addition, he has served in various roles in Cal Poly’s emergency operations center.

Harris has served as director of admissions and operations, associate director of admissions, and as an admissions officer since joining Cal Poly in 2004. He has also served as head coach of the Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School varsity boys basketball team since 2006.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to serve a campus and community that mean so much to me,” Harris said. “There is no other place that I would rather be leading this work than right here at my alma mater.”

Harris earned his master’s in educational leadership and administration and his bachelor’s in psychology from Cal Poly. He is currently enrolled in the educational leadership doctoral program through CSU Bakersfield.

