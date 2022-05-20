Cal Poly Rodeo Team advances to national finals

Finals to be held in Casper, Wyoming on June 12-18

– Eleven members of the Cal Poly Rodeo Team qualified to compete in the 73rd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming on June 12-18, following their performance at the West Coast Regional Finals held May 13-15 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Student-athletes who advanced to the finals on are: Aimee Davis of San Luis Obispo and Sierra Spratt of Phoenix in goat tying and breakaway roping; Tyree Cochrane of San Luis Obispo in breakaway roping; Madison Camozzi of Petaluma, California, in barrel racing; Gracely Speth of Guadalupe in breakaway roping; Quintin McWhorter of San Luis Obispo in saddle bronc riding and team roping; Karson Mebane of Bakersfield in saddle bronc riding; Pierce Wold of Wilton, California, Tanner Patino and Cutter Machado of Santa Maria in team roping; and Cole Tart of San Luis Obispo in bareback riding.

“These students continue to show up, work hard and pursue their dreams,” said Cal Poly Rodeo Coach Ben Londo. “They will represent Cal Poly well on the national stage in Casper.”

In addition, at the West Coast Regional Finals, the Cal Poly Rodeo Women’s Team was named the championship team; Spratt was awarded Women’s All-around; Davis was named Women’s Reserve All-Around and Champion in Goat Tying; Grace Lopez was awarded Women’s Rookie, and McWhorter was named Men’s Reserve All-Around.

Cal Poly Rodeo has a strong, successful history. The program sent six men to the inaugural College National Finals Rodeo in 1949. Since then, Cal Poly Rodeo’s student-athletes have gone on to win six national championships — more than any other school in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) competition — and 44 national titles. The program is open to all Cal Poly students.

