Cal Poly student awarded PG&E STEM scholarship

Scholarship recipient Victor Petrov of Union City, Calif. is attending Cal Poly, majoring in computer engineering

– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced this week that 40 students from hometowns across its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation funds the scholarships. This year, the foundation is sponsoring 20 scholarships of $10,000 each and 20 scholarships of $2,500 each.

The scholarships are given to students pursuing a degree in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) disciplines. STEM education fosters ingenuity, creativity, and experimentation, leading to new ideas, innovations, and technological advancements that can have global impact.

This year’s $2,500 scholarship recipient from the Central Coast region is Victor Petrov of Union City, Calif., who is attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and majoring in computer engineering. Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated participation and leadership in school and community activities, and financial need.

“We are excited to provide these scholarships to support local students as they pursue their STEM-based education goals. For more than a decade, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has helped hundreds of students who have become great leaders and innovators for our hometowns, and we’re excited to see what’s ahead for this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Teresa Alvarado, South Bay & Central Coast Region Vice President.

Scholarship recipients must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study for the entire 2022-2023 academic year and be seeking their first undergraduate degree at an accredited four-year institution in California, or at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) anywhere in the United States. HBCU eligibility was added in response to a trend in applications from high-achieving students admitted to HBCUs, none of which are in California.

Since 2012, the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program has awarded more than $6.7 million to accomplished students. Charitable donations come from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

In addition to the Better Together STEM Scholarship Program, PG&E’s 11 employee resource groups (ERGs) and three engineering networking groups (ENGs) award scholarships to help offset the cost of higher education. The funds are raised entirely through employee donations, employee fundraising events, and PG&E’s employee giving program, the Campaign for the Community. Since 1989, more than $5 million ERG scholarships have been received by thousands of recipients.

