Cal Poly to host virtual town hall to discuss fall plans

–A virtual town hall meeting with campus leaders, public health experts, and epidemiologists will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss Cal Poly’s plans and answer some frequently asked questions.

Cal Poly’s Fall 2020 quarter is set to begin Sept. 14 and will include some face-to-face instruction and students living in on-campus housing. There are many questions from the campus and local community about the university’s plans for operation and contingency planning around COVID-19.

This live online event will feature a panel of epidemiologists and public health officials who have been advising Cal Poly and will provide an opportunity for the campus and broader community to ask questions related to the university’s plans for fall.

The university invites campus and local community members to submit their questions in advance of the event via email, to: roadmap@calpoly.edu.

The event will be moderated by Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Cal Poly.

Panelists include:

Jeffrey D. Armstrong, president, Cal Poly

Dr. Penny Borenstein, health officer and public health director, San Luis Obispo County

Dr. Kevin Ferguson, medical director, Dignity Health Laboratories – California Central Coast Division-North

Tina Hadaway-Mellis, RN, PHN, MBA, assistant vice president for student affairs health and wellbeing and infectious/communicable disease response director, Cal Poly

Anthony J. Knight, director of emergency management, Cal Poly

Dr. Aydin Nazmi, professor and presidential faculty fellow for COVID-19 response and preparedness, Cal Poly

J. Trees Ritter, DO, FIDSA, chief medical officer, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital; partner, Disease Mitigation Consultants, LLC; founder/managing Partner, Central Coast ID Consultants

The event will be streamed live at: https://www.calpoly.edu/fallplans. Visit that page for more information about the event or to submit a question.

For more information about Cal Poly’s Fall 2020 Roadmap, please visit calpoly.edu/roadmap. And for up-to-date information about campus planning and response around COVID-19, visit coronavirus.calpoly.edu/.

