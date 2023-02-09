Cal Poly Wind Bands concert to feature Cuesta College Wind Ensemble

‘Bandemonium’ is the second in the Cal Poly bands’ season series

– The Cal Poly Wind Bands Winter Concert will feature the Cuesta College Wind Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center.

The concert, titled “Bandemonium,” will be presented by Cal Poly’s Wind Orchestra and Wind Ensemble, and is the second in the Cal Poly bands’ season series.

“Cal Poly welcomes the Cuesta College Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jennifer Martin,” Cal Poly Director of Bands Christopher J. Woodruff said. “Our colleagues at Cuesta College are doing amazing things musically, and we are excited to bring all our students together onto one stage.”

The three bands will perform favorite standards of the genre as well as new works for wind bands. The program will include Gustav Holst’s “Moorside Suite,” John Williams’ “Evening at Pops” and James Barnes’ “Yama Midori.” Russell Peck’s “Cave” will be presented in a staging choreographed by students of the Cal Poly Wind Ensemble.

The program will close with Richard Strauss’ “Feierlicher Einzug,” arranged by Cal Poly Director of Bands Emeritus William V. Johnson, in a combined ensemble of all three bands.

Tickets to the concert are $15 and $20 for general and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased from the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849). Event parking is sponsored by the PAC. The music department offers a 20% discount to patrons who buy season tickets to four of its events through the Cal Poly Ticket Office.

The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department, College of Liberal Arts, and Instructionally Related Activities program.

Click here for a map of the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center: maps.calpoly.edu/place/bldg-006-0/

Click here to purchase tickets: pacslo.org/online/article/windbandwinter23

