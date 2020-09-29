California Association of Highway Patrolmen endorses Cunningham for Assembly

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has received the endorsement of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen.

“As a legislator, Jordan has used his experience as a criminal prosecutor to promote policies that keep the public safe,” said Rick LaBeske, President of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen. “Jordan and our association share the same priorities: ensure both the safety of the public and our officers. We are proud to stand with Jordan in his reelection campaign.”

In addition to this endorsement, Cunningham has been endorsed by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, and retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jim Thomas.

Since joining the legislature in 2016, Cunningham – a former prosecutor – has introduced and passed a number of bills to protect and provide resources for sex trafficking victims, as well as increase the tools available for law enforcement to prosecute traffickers and Johns.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids.

To learn more about Cunningham, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

