California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus endorses Dawn Addis for assembly

The caucus ‘represents and advocates on behalf of the diverse interests of women, children, and families throughout California’

– This week, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus (CDLWC) announced its endorsement of Dawn Addis for State Assembly. The Women’s Caucus joins a list of community leaders and elected officials supporting Addis.

Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, Chair of the CDLWC, released the following statement announcing the endorsement:

“Supporting Dawn Addis’ campaign is one of our top priorities because we know that Dawn shares our values and is committed to fighting for equity and justice in California’s public policy. Dawn is prepared to lead on day one, and brings valuable experiences as a City Councilmember, a classroom teacher, and an activist. The Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus is proud to stand with Dawn Addis for State Assembly.”

About the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus

The California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus represents and advocates on behalf of the diverse interests of women, children, and families throughout California. It seeks to increase participation and representation of women in state government. In California, women make up only 32-percent of the legislature.

About Dawn Addis

Dawn Addis is a City Councilmember, teacher, and mom, with a 20-year record of leadership in our Central Coast communities.

As a Morro Bay Councilmember, Addis has worked to increase housing and childcare, address the climate crisis, promote economic development, and improve local infrastructure. She is a strong advocate of coastal conservation and works to protect the things that make the Central Coast such a special place to live. Her long record of community involvement includes co-founding the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo (WMSLO), serving on the Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund Board, and starting a local organization supporting local women to run for office.

Professionally, Addis has served as a classroom teacher and educational program developer. She has worked for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, the largest Unified School District in the 30th Assembly District, since 2001. Addis holds a bachelor’s degree in art education and Spanish and a master’s in special education from San Francisco State University. She also holds four different teaching credentials.

In 2020, Addis was a candidate for State Assembly in District 35. She received more than 103,000 votes, and her grassroots campaign earned endorsements from a large coalition of supporters, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom.

Dawn and her husband, Marcus, are the parents of two children.

