California Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Doors Open’ event

Event included special behind‐the‐scenes access to historic places across Central Coast

– The California Preservation Foundation will launch the first statewide Doors Open event in the country. Doors Open California is a two‐day celebration of architecture and culture featuring more than 70 on‐site tours and access to historic places across the state on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, 2022.

Bring your friends and family to as many of the independently operated sites as you can visit in one weekend, for a flat fee of $20 per person. Through an exclusive partnership with Doors Open, some participating area museums are opening their doors free for the public (no ticket needed).

Participating sites near San Luis Obispo include:

June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Behind‐the‐scenes Tour of the Women’s Press Building – Atascadero

June 11 and 12 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Monday Club – Julia Morgan Lecture and tour – San Luis Obispo

“We are thrilled to return to in‐person events with our Open Doors California tour programs,” said Cindy Heitzman, Executive Director of the California Preservation Foundation.

Learn more and register at: https://californiapreservation.org/doca/ and follow the hashtag #DOCA22 to see and share visits in real-time on June 11 and 12, 2022. Users who post to the #DOCA22 hashtag will be randomly selected to receive Doors Open merch from the California Preservation Foundation. You can also support DOCA through our online merch shop! Visit “DoorsOpenCA” on RedBubble to order your hats, water bottles, and t‐shirts: https://www.redbubble.com/people/DoorsOpenCA/shop Doors Open California is a new component of the annual California Preservation Conference, organized and hosted by the California Preservation Foundation. The theme of the conference for 2022 is “Opening Doors,” signifying CPF’s effort to generate widespread and inclusive interest in historic

preservation and heritage conservation throughout the state.

The educational conference sessions, including the California State Parks Climate Change Task Force Meeting, will be held online from June 7‐10. In more than 40 sessions and other special events, CPF and a host of professionals will examine the innovative methods and strategies that architects, designers, planners, local advocates, and the public need to save historic places in their community.

