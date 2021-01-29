California State Parks reopening campground sites for existing reservation holders

–With the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted for all regions in the state, California State Parks has announced the reopening of campground sites for existing reservation holders. The department will be using a phased approach to reopen other state campground sites for new reservations starting Jan. 28. The public is advised that not all campground sites are open to the public due to the pandemic, wildfire impacts and other issues. Additionally, group campsites remain closed. Day use outdoor areas of park units currently open to the public remain open.

Updates on the phased reopening will be posted on the department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and on parks.ca.gov/COVID19Camping. Information will also be posted on individual park unit webpages.

Reservations can be made at least two days in advance (48 hours) prior to arrival at ReserveCalifornia.com. It is important to note that the demand for camping and lodging sites sometimes exceeds the available inventory. As such, the public is advised to plan ahead, do some research and have alternate parks in mind in case the first choice is booked.

As State Parks increases access to the State Park System, they say it is critical that Californians continue to recreate responsibly in the outdoors as the pandemic is far from over. Visitors must stay local, plan ahead to find out what is open as some park units and campgrounds remain temporarily closed, wear a face covering, practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings with people outside the immediate household.

“Through this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Californians are continuing to do their part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Thank you to our visitors for helping reduce the exposure to the virus in the outdoors. Together we are protecting the safety of visitors and those who take care of the State Park System.”

Below are the COVID-19 guidelines that State Parks has implemented to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus in the outdoors:

Stay local: Stay close to home during this pandemic period. If you or anyone in your household is feeling sick, please remain at home and plan your trip for another time.

Plan ahead: The ongoing pandemic response continues to be dynamic and fluid. Prior to leaving home, check the webpage of your outdoor destination you plan to visit to find out if it is open, if parking is available, and what visitor guidelines are in effect. Additionally, find out what safety precautions you should take when exploring the outdoors at parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips to enjoy them safely.

Stay safer at six feet: No matter the recreational activity, maintain a physical distance of six feet or more. Your guests should only include those within your immediate household. This means no guests or friends, and no gatherings or parties. If there are too many people to maintain the required physical distance, please visit us on a different day.

Boating: Do not raft up to other boaters or pull up onto a beach next to other recreators.

Off-highway vehicle recreation: Do not ride next to others or pull up next to someone else as it could put you in close proximity to others. Stage 10 feet or more from each other during unloading and loading.

Keep clean: Be prepared as not all services may be available. Some restrooms will be temporarily closed to keep up with cleaning schedules. Bring soap/hand sanitizer. Please pack out all trash. Park units are experiencing heavy use and you can help alleviate the impact on park facilities.

Stay covered: The state requires you to wear a face covering when you cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet or more. Individuals must have a face covering with them at all times.

Although law enforcement entities have the authority to issue citations, the expectation is that the public is responsible for adhering to the advice of public health officials, visitor guidelines and closures.

State Parks continues working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access at park units where compliance with state and local public health ordinances can be achieved. The reopening of state park units will be made with little advance notice.

Please visit parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve for detailed information on how Californians can slow the spread of COVID-19 in the outdoors. For safety tips, please visit parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

