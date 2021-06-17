Californians asked to conserve power Thursday as heat wave increases energy demand

State’s flex alert requests voluntary conservation from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday

–With possible record-high temperatures forecast for Thursday, June 17, the state’s grid operator has called for afternoon and evening energy conservation tomorrow throughout California as one way to make sure that the supply of power stays ahead of demand.

The “Flex Alert,” called by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), has been issued for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use due to the heatwave.

This statewide flex alert asks everyone to work together and conserve. Excessive heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for many regions within PG&E’s service territory.

Saving energy at home

Here are five ways Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can cut their power use and help keep the lights (and air conditioning) on for everyone:

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting: Every degree you lower the thermostat means your air conditioner must work even harder to keep your home cool. When it’s cooler outside, bring the cool air in: If the outside air is cool in the night or early morning, open windows and doors and use fans to cool your home. Close your shades: Sunlight passing through windows heats your home and makes your air conditioner work harder. Block this heat by keeping blinds or drapes closed on the sunny side of your home. Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing you to raise the thermostat a few degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing your air-conditioning costs. Clear the area around your AC: Your air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe. The air conditioner’s outdoor unit, the condenser, needs to be able to circulate air without any interruption or obstruction. Also, dirty air filters make your air conditioner work harder to circulate air. By cleaning or replacing your filters monthly, you can improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Saving energy at your office or business

If you’re working in an office setting, CAISO recommends the following:

Turn off any office equipment that is not currently in use. Alternately, look for sleep or power-saving modes in between uses during the day. Enable power management settings on all computers so that they go to sleep and turn off screens when not in use. Plug electronics such as coffeemakers and microwaves into power strips and switch them off when the day is done. As you leave the office, get in the habit of checking to make sure computers, printers/copiers, and other office equipment is fully shut down. If possible, switch them off at the power strip to ensure they are no longer draining energy.

PG&E’s Demand Response programs offer incentives for business owners and residential customers who curtail their energy use during times of peak demand. PG&E has several of these programs. About 261,000 PG&E customers are enrolled in one of these Demand Response programs. PG&E’s website includes detailed information on these programs, which allow residential customers and business customers to save energy and money.

Customers can actively help by shifting energy use to morning and nighttime hours. Conservation can lower demand and reduce the duration of possible power interruptions.

PG&E’s in-house meteorologists say a strong high pressure has developed over the deserts of the Southwest this week resulting in a warming trend that will see triple-digit heat return. Daytime maximums could top out in the 105- to 110-degree range through the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys with 90s to near 100 degrees possible across inland Bay Area valleys.

PG&E is prepared for and, based on forecasts, doesn’t anticipate any issues meeting the increased demand for power. At this point, CAISO has given no indication that it will call for rotating outages. PG&E does not project a need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to this weather, but conditions will be continuously monitored.

To find a cooling center near you click here or call 1-877-474-3266.

For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

