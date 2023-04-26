Caltrans breaks ground on Highway 46/41 ‘Wye’ project

New interchange to address safety issues

– About sixty people attended a groundbreaking Tuesday for the Cholame Y interchange project. When it’s completed, the new configuration will take motorists headed east toward Fresno on a fly-over ramp up and over the interchange.

The project, which represents a partnership between Caltrans, San Luis Obispo County, and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, will widen nearly four miles of Highway 46 from west of Davis Road to west of Antelope Road, creating a four-lane divided expressway. A new, grade-separated interchange will be built at the Highway 46/Highway 41 “Wye” to provide a safer option than the current at-grade intersection. The project is designed to improve safety by increasing areas for passing, better accommodating existing truck traffic, minimizing crashes, expanding passing areas, and reducing existing and future peak-hour congestion.

Cal Trans State Director Tony Tavares talked about the importance of the new construction. Other speakers included Cal Trans District Five Director Scott Eades and Executive Director of San Luis Obispo Council of Governments Pete Rodgers.

Rodgers made reference to the death of James Dean, who died in a car accident there in 1955. Rodgers also mentioned the death of former Tribune Editor Jeff Fairbanks and his family in 1993. He said dozens of others have died at or near that interchange of 41/46 in Cholame.

Supervisor John Peschong also talked about the danger of the interchange and “Blood Alley” as many called it. He said he’s glad to see the new interchange project address the safety issues.

Work is now underway by Atkinson Construction. It will take several years to complete the project, depending on weather.

Cal Trans Director Tony Tavares asked motorists to drive carefully through the construction site and to be patient.

The $148 million project received more than $97 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021.

“Safety is the top priority of Caltrans, and these improvements will lead to safer, more secure experience for all travelers,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “President Biden signing the federal infrastructure funding law, and Governor Newsom’s laser focus on Rebuilding California, have ushered in a new era of transportation investment in California, and this project is just one example of the impact it is having.”

“Highway 46 is a key east-west corridor that links the Central Coast and the San Joaquin Valley,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades. “Traffic will flow more smoothly with these safety and efficiency upgrades.”

This project follows the widening of five miles of Highway 46 East from the Shandon Rest Area to east of the Jack Ranch Cafe. Four additional phases were completed over the past decade from Paso Robles leading to the Highway 46/41 intersection. A final segment will span a 3.5-mile stretch of Highway 46 East along the Antelope Grade in San Luis Obispo County to near the Kern County line. Upon completion, Highway 46 East will be a 4-lane divided expressway from U.S. 101 in Paso Robles to I-5 near Lost Hills, Kern County.

Atkinson Construction of Irvine is the contractor on the three-year project.

For more information about California transportation projects funded by the IIJA and SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.